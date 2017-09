Hugh Hefner passed away in the company of loved ones.

Hugh Hefner passed away in the company of loved ones. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

ONE of the world's most extravagant figures has passed away today.

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, was 91-years-old.

In a statement from Playboy Enterprises Inc to E News, it revealed that he passed away from natural causes with his loved ones by his side.

Mr Hefner changed the landscape of the magazine world, turning Playboy into one of the most internationally recognisable brands.