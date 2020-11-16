Menu
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

