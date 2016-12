A crime scene has been established and forensic examination of the scene has commenced.

DETECTIVES are investigating following the discovery of human remains in Glen Aplin, south of Stanthorpe yesterday afternoon.

At around 5pm police were called to a property on Kerridges Rd after a member of the public found the human remains.

Anyone with information which they believe could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.