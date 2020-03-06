Humble hero inspired by mum’s daunting aged care journey

BRINGING SMILES: Lorraine Nolan with Joan Featherstone at The Oaks Aged Care Warwick where she tries to bring joy and laughter every shift.

WHEN Lorraine Nolan saw first-hand how unsettling it could be for a loved one to enter aged care, she decided to change the system.

“When my mother moved into resident aged care, she was going through her belongings and it was a very daunting experience for her,” she said.

“It can be like a grieving process to leave their home as a home behind because you’re only allowed to bring a certain amount into a facility.

“It really highlighted the importance of understanding that journey.”

Mrs Nolan now works as a diversional therapist at the The Oaks RACF, where she runs a gardening club, creative writing group among other activities to get residents feeling at home in their new surroundings.

“With the garden club, most residents can’t actually get out and dig anymore and they really enjoy a modified club,” Mrs Nolan said.

“It gets them interested and talking about their plants and gardens and what their homes once looked like.

“The most important part of those groups is sharing their stories and past memories, and seeing the laughter and happiness and joy it brings them when they tell them.”

Mrs Nolan’s humble efforts have not gone unseen and this week, she was awarded a dignity award at Darling Downs Health Services’ annual staff, volunteer and research awards.

After over 22 years in different aged care facilities, Mrs Nolan said she still her first priority and biggest joy was ensuring she could always teat her patients with compassion.

“I didn’t think in a million years anyone award me as a winner because it’s all part and parcel of your work,” she said.

“When you go into someone’s room and they’re feeling down and sad and then you’re able to walk out and they have a smile on their face.

“That’s when I really feel I’ve made a difference to someone’s day.”