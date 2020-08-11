Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s ‘vile’ act after stint in watch-house

        Premium Content Woman’s ‘vile’ act after stint in watch-house

        Crime She had almost made it to freedom when her ‘disgusting’ act on a Warwick cop saw her thrown back in the cell.

        New cafe in a class of its own

        Premium Content New cafe in a class of its own

        Food & Entertainment From the schoolyard to slinging sangas, how childhood memories led to business...

        Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Premium Content Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Rural It took 10 years of hard work and patience, but it is finally paying off for this...

        • 11th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites