Hundreds of Warwick homes left in the dark tonight

UPDATE 9.00PM: Residents in the southern and western areas of Warwick are posting of power issues in the last 15 minutes.

Residents in Bisley St, Lyndhurst Lane and Glen Rd are saying power has been intermittently switching on and off for the last half hour.

One resident at Leslie Dam is without power.

EARLIER: OUTAGES to large sections of Warwick left almost 500 homes without power this evening.

Residents took to Facebook to announce their power woes, with the majority coming from the Glennie Heights area of town across to Scots College.

One resident posted that Ergon Energy were working on a power pole in Slade Avenue that was reportedly glowing orange near an insulator.

At 8.15pm Ergon Energy power outages webpage showed 497 customers in Warwick were experiencing power outages.

The website shows no expected fix time but states the loss of supply is due to emergency maintenance of the electricity network.

As of 8.35pm residents are posting online that power has returned to parts of the affected area and the Ergon website showed power had been restored across the area.

It's unknown whether the outages are related to mass outages to the south and east of Warwick that affected nearly 400 homes over the past 24 hours.