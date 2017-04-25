Hundreds pay respects at dawn service in Leslie Park

MISTY DAWN: A foggy start to this morning's dawn service in Leslie Park in Warwick.

LESLIE Park Cenotaph was the centrepiece of this morning's dawn service in Warwick.

Starting with the sound of bagpipes, played by Neil Burley from the top of Warwick Town Hall, an introduction was then given by RSL Sub-Branch President John Skinner.

"The pre-dawn light was the best time to attack,” Mr Skinner said.

"At this time of the morning the soldiers in the trenches would be standing too.”

The crowd looked on silence as the service was performed by Reverend Darren Muller of Warwick Baptist Church.

As the mist started to clear and the sun started to rise, everyone took a minute to commemorate soldiers who have fought in battles both past and present.