Hundreds pay tribute to Anzacs at Warwick Dawn Service

Members of the 11th Light Horse Warwick Montrose Troop at the Dawn Service on Anzac Day, 2021.

Hundreds of Warwick community members braved the cold to pay their respects to Australian servicemen and women this Anzac Day at a moving Dawn Service.

The commemoration was chaired by Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner, with prayers from St Mary's Catholic Church priest Father Franco Filipetto and a youth address by Assumption College student Kaitlyn Newley.

The Dawn Service drew huge crowds to the Leslie Park Cenotaph precinct from about 5am on Sunday morning, which Mr Skinner said were comparable to some of the biggest services in Warwick's history.

"I thought it was not only a good service, but really well attended. We were surprised with it being a long weekend, on a Sunday, and with COVID concerns around," Mr Skinner said.

"We put chairs out this year, and they were pretty much all filled up. Usually we have 200 to 300 people under the awnings over on (Fitzroy St), but this morning they were so deep in the park instead.

"(Servicemen and women) as volunteers offered their lives to protect our loved ones, our freedom, and our nation … and that is of intrinsic value."

Members of the 25/49 Royal Queensland Regiment made up the ceremony's Catafalque Party, and the 11th Light Horse Warwick Montrose Troop was also in attendance.

Neil Burley played the pipes from the balcony of Warwick Town Hall just before the Dawn Service began, and The Last Post was played by Ian Buckmaster.

See the full gallery from the 2021 Warwick Dawn Service below:

