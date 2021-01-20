Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

HERITAGE WEEKEND: 2017 Exhibitor Linden James learnt to drive in a bush paddock in a FJ Holden just like this one on show

HERITAGE WEEKEND: 2017 Exhibitor Linden James learnt to drive in a bush paddock in a FJ Holden just like this one on show

STARTING as a humble way to show off prized vintage machinery between mates, the Allora Heritage Weekend has turned into an event of international acclaim as it returns for its 25th year.

Committee president Graeme McMillan said he was thrilled to be back in the leadership role after a brief break.

He hopes this could be one of the most-anticipated years yet.

Visitors are expected to head to the historical vehicles and machinery event in droves, after enthusiasts were left longing for similar events across a pandemic-riddled 2020.

“With the amount of phone calls I’m getting from both exhibitors and attendees I’m sure there will be a lot of people coming,’ Mr McMillan said.

“When we first started we had about 20 exhibitors and it’s just grown from there.

“We even had about 800 (exhibitors) one year.”

The event started in 1996 when the committee decided it wanted to display vintage trucks and tractors.

“We’ve had visitors from England tell us they haven’t seen anything like this is England, which is a real plus because England is the home of old machinery,” Mr McMillan said.

“For a lot people, they’ve worked with these sorts of machines and for the younger ones, they’ve never seen it before and it’s an education.”

“It benefits the town to no end, the money spent in town over the weekend is always unreal.”

The Allora Heritage Weekend will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Allora Showgrounds.

Gates open at 6am on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.