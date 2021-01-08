Menu
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Crime

Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

by Caleb Bond
8th Jan 2021 9:01 AM
A fast food restaurant in Adelaide's northeast had to be evacuated on Thursday night after staff and customers were affected by an "unknown substance".

Diners and workers at Ridgehaven Hungry Jacks started coughing and experiencing burning throats just after 8pm.

Some had to be treated by paramedics - but no one was harmed.

The MFS hazmat team was sent to the restaurant for what was originally suspected to be a gas leak.

Police were also called out.

After the gas leak was discounted by the MFS, further investigations found the allergic reactions had been caused by a substance similar to pepper spray.

It is not known how the incident happened.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with knowledge of what happened.

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

crime hungry jacks police

