Hunt for mystery $2.5m lotto winner

A WA resident has no idea they have hit the jackpot. Picture: iStock

A Perth resident is nearly $2.5 million richer today - but they still have no idea of their good fortune.

The WA resident, from the suburb of Wellard, scored the Division One Oz Lotto prize on Tuesday night - the first for the state in 2020.

They were the only Australian to hold all seven winning numbers, which means the entire $2,499,646.40 prize is theirs.

The lucky ticket was snapped up at Wellard Square News and Gifts Newspower - but so far, the winner has not come forward.

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 24, 12, 5, 3, 27.

🚨 CHECK YOUR TICKETS WA 🚨



One lucky West Aussie is now almost $2.5 million richer thanks to tonight's #OZLotto draw!



The winning ticket is the ONLY winning ticket across the country! 😱



Could you be WA’s newest multimillionaire? #lotterywest pic.twitter.com/JD2ipXq9DY — Lotterywest (@lotterywest) May 26, 2020

Lotterywest spokesperson Pina Compagnone said it was the state's first Oz Lotto Division One win this year and the third biggest across all games, following a $2.8 million prize in March and two $2.5 million wins in February.

"It's always an exciting moment when the state produces a big Lotto winner, especially a multimillion-dollar one," Ms Compagnone said.

"It has added to our growing tally of Division One winners, which now sits at 28 and total prizes worth almost $36.5 million."

Lotterywest has posted the news on its social media channels in an attempt to track down the winner, prompting scores of Facebook comments from hopeful players.

"Aww congratulation to who ever it was, that's going to help someone so much," one Facebook user posted, while another said: "Yahoo a WA winner, great news."

Local players who supported the OZ Lotto draw also contributed to the Lotterywest COVID-19 Relief Fund, with all available profits made from Lotterywest tickets being directed to the Fund.

The next chance to win big is this Thursday in Powerball's $15 million jackpot.

Originally published as Hunt for mystery $2.5m lotto winner