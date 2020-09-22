Hunt on for mystery lotto winner

Tweed Heads residents are being urged to hunt for their stray lotto tickets after a local secured the division 1 draw win of $740,000.

A TWEED HEADS resident woke up $740,000 richer this morning - they just don't know it yet.

The hunt is on for the local or visitor who has scored a division one win in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

The New South Wales player held one of the seven division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Lotto draw 4087.

Each entry won a division one prize of $740,461.20.

Someone from Tweed could be richer than they know! The hunt is now on for a mystery lotto winner who is yet to claim their prize.

The ticket is unregistered, so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

The mystery winner purchased their entry at Tweed Mall News, Shop 2 Centro On Tweed, 6 Wharf Street, Tweed Heads.

Tweed Mall News owner Graeme Hooley was stoked his outlet had sold a division one prize.

"What fantastic news and great timing for one of our customers!" he said.

"This will be the topic of discussion all week, no doubt! There will be lots of banter going on in the store.

"This is the first division one winning entry we've sold since we took over the outlet five years ago. We've sold a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot 1st Prize too!

"We hope the winner discovers their win soon so we can celebrate with them!"

Everyone who purchased an entry into the weekend's draw from Tweed Mall news has been asked to check their tickets today.

The winner is asked to phone 131 868 as soon as possible to claim their prize.

