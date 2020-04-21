Menu
Hunt for 'sick' person who shot cow in head

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
20th Apr 2020 5:57 PM
WARNING: Graphic content

AN ALLANDALE cattle farmer and his two young children made a gruesome discovery at the weekend when they found one of their cows killed.

Sean Winks, 47, said he hadn't seen one of his eight heifers in a few days, so he and his two children, aged 5 and 7, spent Sunday afternoon looking for the missing cow.

What they found was traumatising.

"I was driving around looking for them and ended up finding it dead, lying in the grass with three arrows sticking out of its head," Mr Winks said.

Sean Winks and his two young children were shocked to find one of their cows had been killed in a brutal way.
He had farmed cattle all his life and said he never had something like this happen before.

"The odd one disappears but we've never had proof any other time," he said.

"We've got these little ones we kept from calves and they're our future breeders.

"Someone goes and does that to them, it's a bit crap."

Police are investigating the incident and a post made to Facebook on his behalf has been shared more than 200 times.

"The response on social media has been pretty big.

"If word gets around, someone might know someone who's mentioned about it."

A comment on the Facebook post.
Mr Winks said finding whoever did it would be like finding a needle in a haystack, as the road cutting through their property was often used for get to a popular lookout.

"It's happened and it's a bad thing, but the main thing is that whoever's done it realises that it's not the right thing to do," he said.

"It's shocking really.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink.

