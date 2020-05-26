Husband-wife duo look to continue winning run at Warwick

RACING: Team Andrew has enjoyed a successful run over the past fortnight, and the husband-wife duo is hoping to add to that at Allman Park tomorrow.

Trainer Brenton and jockey Billie-Rose have saluted with their past three runners, encompassing Clifford Park (May 10 and 15) and Gatton (May 16).

They will take a team of three from Gatton to Warwick, and Billie-Rose is hoping Beware can bring up his third career win in the Benchmark 60 Handicap (800m).

"He really loves to run on the rail. He drew one last time and was already there," she said.

"We're pretty confident (coming into tomorrow) but would've rathered we drew closer (than barrier seven).

"People say it's only one bend at the Warwick 800m, but he likes getting on that fence.

"We hope he's been kept fresh enough. I like to use his speed but without him thinking I'm using it."

After a number of starts in the city at his last preparation, Sugar Buzz faces a drop in class in the Class 5 Handicap (1200m).

A highlight was a third to Peppi La Few at Eagle Farm over seven furlongs, and although admitting he will need the run, Andrew said he could run a cheeky race.

"He came up against some pretty good horses before, and we gave him a good break, because he's not a horse you can give really long preps to," she said.

"I'm not sure about the 1200m. He ideally likes longer, but you have to start somewhere, and he is drawn well which is a bonus.

"I expect him to race well and while at the same time it's not his ideal distance, I wouldn't be surprised if he went alright."

The final acceptor from the stable comes in the form of last-start winner Hellava Babe in the Benchmark 62 Handicap (1500m).

Andrew said there still remains a question mark over whether the six-year-old will take her place in the field, with 62kg to carry from barrier 16.

"We're unsure with the gate. She's drawn pretty average. She drew one the other day and was able to get closer," she said.

"She's a tough mare, but she has to carry the weight, and with the draw it makes it a bit difficult."

The eight-race program commences at 11.08am, with the last to jump at 3.17pm.