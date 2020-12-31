Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
News

‘I can’t breathe’: Mum strikes lotto gold

31st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum will start 2021 as the city's newest millionaire after scoring division one in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The Edmonton woman held one of four division-one winning entries and takes home $1 million.

Her win caps off a lucky year for the Far North, which is one of the country's top lottery hot spots after multiple division-one successes, including a $20 million windfall in November.

A whopping $30,627,552.12 was scored from 12 division-one lottery winning entries across the Far North between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

 

Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.
Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.

MORE NEWS

Fortune teller: What's in store for Cairns

10 biggest Cairns council decisions of 2020

Ultimate guide to FNQ readers' favourites

 

The latest winner said she had been playing the same numbers for years.

"I don't know what to say," she said when her win was confirmed.

"I can't breathe.

"What a way to start the New Year."

The woman said she planned to use the money to set up her family and she would love to go on a holiday.

"I just want to go paradise for a day or so."

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Station Edmonton.

 

 

Originally published as 'I can't breathe': Cairns mum strikes lotto gold

More Stories

lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        Premium Content Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        News Here’s how you can celebrate the national holiday with local produce and more at 2021 Great Australian Bites!

        ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        Premium Content ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        News Dozens of Warwick business owners and organisations left shaken and heartbroken by...

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.