Ex Supercar driver Renee Gracie in an Instagram post. Source - https://www.instagram.com/renee_gracie/?hl=en
Motor Sports

‘I didn’t go into this blind’: Porn move cruels comeback

by James Phelps
7th Jun 2020 9:20 AM
Supercars has distanced itself from former driver Renee Gracie following the revelation that the first full-time female V8 driver is now a porn star with a staggering 7000 paid subscribers.

In a statement that all but closes the door on a racing comeback for Gracie, a Supercars spokesman made it clear that the race-car driver turned adult entertainer was no longer involved with the sport.

"Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie,'' the spokesman said.

 

Renee Gracie said she still loves car but won’t be racing them again.
"As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further."

Gracie's wealth has skyrocketed since News Corp Australia broke the story on her career change with 5000 people subscribing to her FansOnly site since the public revelation.

Gracie said she was finished with racing and understood her move into porn would cruel a future comeback.

"I didn't go into this blind," Gracie said.

"I mean I had no idea it would be where it is today but I did a lot of research before I did it. I understood what was involved.

"I knew things would be leaked, I knew it would be controversial, I knew all of that. I did all the research and made the decision to do it. In my first six days I made 24,000 US and that is when I realised I could really do something with this."

Gracie with Simona De Silvestro ahead of the 2016 Bathurst 1000.
Gracie, who owns a Ford Mustang, said she remains passionate about cars but has no plans to take them out on to a racetrack.

"I still love cars," Gracie said.

"I have always had a passion for cars and racing but I have no interest in racing myself anymore. It is not for me anymore but I still love cars and if everything goes well I might be able to buy a few nice cars.''

