Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
News

‘I don’t believe in hitting women … they’re weak’

Maddie Manwaring
30th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year told the court he would not usually hit women because he believes they are weak.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and it was heard he was accused of committing two domestic violence offences in Southside on May 29.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Slut': 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

* 'Some people will never be happy with development'

* Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

One charge alleges the man assaulted the aggrieved person on the domestic violence order.

"I don't believe in hitting women … I think they're weak," the man said.

However, he said in the case of the alleged assault he had "snapped" and retaliated.

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence order offence, wilfully and unlawfully damaging property, and possessing clip seal bags reasonably suspected of being connected to drugs.

The man's initial guilty pleas were recounted when he contested the charge relating to the clip seal bags during a mention this week, and the matter was adjourned until November 9.

More Stories

domestic violence offence gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s shocking drug busts

        Crime Home-grown marijuana, ‘experiments’ with crack cocaine, and more. Here are some of Warwick’s 2020 drug busts.

        Verdict delivered in trial of man accused of raping friend

        Premium Content Verdict delivered in trial of man accused of raping friend

        Crime Court heard the pair were friends for almost 20 years prior

        GIDDY UP: Everything you need to know about Warwick Cup

        Premium Content GIDDY UP: Everything you need to know about Warwick Cup

        Horses The prestigious event is ‘all systems go’, but with some changes. Here’s your full...

        800+ JOBS: Coles’ new investment in Darling Downs

        Premium Content 800+ JOBS: Coles’ new investment in Darling Downs

        News The supermarket giant’s 10-year deal with the region’s clean energy hubs will...