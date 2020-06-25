Suns star opens up on Twitter spat

Hugh Greenwood has been a shining light for his new club. Picture: Sarah Reed

Hugh Greenwood has been a shining light for his new club. Picture: Sarah Reed

HUGH Greenwood felt an obligation to 'stick up' for himself over 'disappointing' comments from Mark Ricciuto but says the club legend's enormous commitment to Adelaide should be commended.

Crows castaway turned Gold Coast midfield linchpin Greenwood also warned Adelaide will be haunted by its 2018 pre-season camp until grievances are addressed and explained.

Football director Ricciuto last week revealed Greenwood was culled last year due to Adelaide having a slow midfield and was too old to feature in the club's next flag.

"I guess I was pretty disappointed, flat. That is why felt like I needed to defend myself and say something," said Greenwood.

Ricciuto also said Jake Lever was a $500,000 player despite receiving around $800,000 at Melbourne while Mitch McGovern hadn't been a value addition for Carlton. Adelaide also didn't want to pay 'overs' to stop forward Charlie Cameron going to Brisbane.

"I felt like I had an obligation to stick up for myself and the other boys granted I had an opportunity to play the Crows that week. They politely asked me to get it done on the Sunday," Greenwood said.

If only I were younger and quicker @markricciuto 🥴 https://t.co/GkchBn1p91 — Hugh Greenwood (@HGreenwood3) June 21, 2020

Greenwood said Ricciuto's public comments triggered his social media quip 'if only was younger and quicker' after a starring role in the Suns' demolition of winless Adelaide on the Gold Coast last Sunday.

Greenwood, in a further exchange on Twitter with Ricciuto, inferred the Crows were more concerned with quantity over quality disposals.

However Greenwood has buried the hatchet with Ricciuto and Crows skipper Rory Sloane.

"I have since spoken to Rory and Roo. We had a bit of banter and life goes on," said Greenwood averaging 16.3 disposals and elite 12.8 AFL player ratings for the Suns this season.

"It wasn't directed at the playing group but more Roo at the time. It is going to turn back on the playing group and put them under the spotlight and I guess that is why Rory was disappointed. They have enough on their plate at the moment.

Mark Ricciuto juggles roles with the Crows and in the media. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

"We had a good chat with Rory and Roo and agreed we were pretty stubborn people so we couldn't help ourselves. They are making an effort to improve their culture and past players so it is good to know if and when we do return to Adelaide we are welcome.

"I had the respect of guys and had a crack every weekend and got the leadership community award so felt I gave back to the Adelaide community and club itself. I didn't cop the full brunt of it like some of the other boys. I was a little bit taken a back but it is not too bad and been able to clear that up."

Ricciuto, a former Adelaide skipper and 1998 premiership stalwart, has his heart in the right place, 'passionately' trying to replicate his on-field success at board level concedes Greenwood.

Hugh Greenwood reacts with Matthew Rowell during their win over the Crows. Picture: AAP

"He was one of the first blokes I spoke to from a mentoring perspective. I would rather have a bloke like that at the footy club who cares so deeply about it and only wants the best for the footy club," said Greenwood.

"You are speaking about a guy who has done everything he can for the footy club on and trying to do the same off field. Hopefully things will turn around.

"Their core is too talented to produce what they are."

Greenwood had no issues with the infamous 2018 Gold Coast camp. Regardless, his parting advice to the club is deliver a public explanation to move on from a wound that is yet to heal and caused stars like McGovern to leave.

"It is tough when you don't get those answers unfortunately it is something that will continue to come up until it is addressed," said basketball convert Greenwood who played 51 games from 2017-2019 for Adelaide.

"I know the footy club has tried to put it to bed over the years and people have tried to put their hand up. You know what people are like, unless they get the full story they will keep wanting and asking for more.

"My experience wasn't too bad but other players had different experiences."