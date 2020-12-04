‘I lost eight people in one shift’: CHO’s horror night

She’s been applauded for leading Queensland through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Jeannette Young has revealed how her past shaped her into a medical leader.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has revealed her most traumatic night as a doctor, when eight people died in one evening in the emergency department..

Young says that evening - which occurred at Westmead Hospital in Sydney's west - was a 'horror, horror night' in which every conceivable awful situation occurred.

It is one of the many experiences she had as a medical profession that steeled her for the role of CHO, in charge of an unprecedented pandemic.

Dr Jeannette Young Chief Health with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, then-Health Minister Steven Miles and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski in March 2020. Picture: AAP/Attila Csaszar

Young grew up the eldest of three sisters on Sydney's North Shore with childhood dreams, not of becoming a doctor, but of a life on the stage as a professional ballerina. Ballet touched her intellectually, having to remember complex choreography, as well as physically and musically. "When I was four or five, it was just one of those things that most little girls seemed to do and I stuck with it," she says. "I loved the ballet but it wasn't going to be a career. I might have dreamt about it,but … it couldn't be. I wasn't good at it."

She only decided on medicine in her final year at St Ives High School, a co-educational government school with the motto Optima Optime, Latin for "the best possible things in the best possible way".

"No-one had ever been a doctor in my immediate or extended family, or a nurse, or anything health related at all," Young says.

"It wasn't a burning ambition from when I was a young child that I wanted to be a doctor. But I'm glad I chose medicine."

After completing what was then a five-year medical degree at the University of Sydney, she spent two years as an intern and resident doctor at Westmead Hospital, in Sydney's west, before accepting an advanced traineeship there in emergency medicine.

"We had so many gunshot wounds," she recalls. "There was a lot of trauma. It was a really busy, busy emergency department.

Dr Jeannette Young in her younger years.

"You have to learn to make really quick decisions … based on the information in front of you. You couldn't say: 'Oh it would be really nice if we had this and this and this'. You just had to go with it."

They were mostly good days, those times in the ED for the then 20-something Young. Every shift brought something new, something unexpected.

"You can really save lives, you're doing it on the spot and you use all your skills," she says.

But sometimes, as in all hospital emergency departments, lives were lost, regardless of the skill - or will - of the medical teams involved.

One such night is still burned into Young's memory although a quarter of a century has passed since.

Eight people on her shift that day, mostly young patients, died in separate incidents - car accidents, asthma, "other terrible things".

"Every awful situation happened that night," Young says.

"I'll never forget it my entire life. It was just one of those horror, horror nights."

She called in one of the hospital pastors to help her with the distressed families. And then, after the patients' loved ones had left the ED, their lives changed forever, the pastor sat down with Young.

He was the only person who "realised how traumatised I was," she says. "I was struggling."

Her move into medical management came six-and-a-half years into her career as a doctor - not because she was burnt out working in the ED, but because she had her first baby, Rebecca, in 1991. "I loved working," she says. "There was no way on earth Iever intended stopping work. But emergency medicine is 24/7 and not conducive to having a baby. It was truly, truly awful trying to find child care. I couldn't believe it."

Dr Jeannette Young and her husband Professor Graeme Nimmo. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Westmead Hospital threw her a career lifebuoy. Young was offered a job in medical administration as the hospital's medico-legal officer and with it, on-site child care, which at the time had a three-year waiting list. After three months' maternity leave,she took the office job.

"They wanted me to do a job that they couldn't get anyone else to do," she says. "There were just heaps and heaps of medical reports that needed dictating and managing and they needed someone to do it.

"It was a pretty awful job, but I got child care. I just thought it was so important to keep working. Once you stop working,in so many areas, you can't go back.

"When I was on the medical board … all these women who hadn't been in medicine for 30 years wanted to return. I just said: 'You're going to have to go back, do your medical degree again and start over. You've got to keep that connection."

As she reminisces about her life, the 57-year-old is convinced women can successfully juggle both family and career. "I actually think you can have it all, with hard work," she says. "You've got to work out what's important in life and I don't know if it's that important to have a clean and tidy house.

"I like a clean and tidy house, but someone else can do that for you. You don't need to do it. I believe in outsourcing everything you possibly can, even if it means you don't have much of your salary left because I just thought: 'it's so important to keep working'."

Dr Jeannette Young, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arriving at media conference in August 2020. Picture: Attila Csaszar

After six months as Westmead's medico-legal officer, Young was promoted to clinical superintendent of medical services, responsible for management of junior doctors. Juggling work and a toddler, she also completed a Master of Business Administration at Sydney's Macquarie University, studying part-time.

"That was so much fun," she says. "I found my medical degree sheer hard work because I was terrified that if I didn't understand something … one day someone would die because I hadn't understood that concept.

"I found it really hard, whereas the MBA, who cares?"

However, it was the MBA that transformed Young from an introvert "who couldn't explain myself" or talk in front of a group,to someone able to speak confidently in front of anyone, about anything. Two decades on, she draws on those skills constantly as one of Queensland's most recognisable women. Day after day she's stood beside Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and then health minister Steven Miles as the face of the pandemic, simplifying complex medical messages to the masses.

But it's not stardom she covets. "I don't want to be a celebrity - just a chief health officer giving the best advice she can," Young says.

Had it not been for Queensland's heat, she may never have moved north from NSW. She was a 31-year-old divorced single mother when she left Sydney to live in central Queensland, accepting a role as Rockhampton Hospital's executive director medical services in December, 1994. Rebecca was three.

"I was looking for the next step - either to be a deputy at a big place, like Westmead, or to go and be a director at a smaller place," she recalls.

Directors' jobs were being advertised in two regional centres on the eastern seaboard - Rockhampton and Ballarat.

"I chose Rocky based on the climate," she says. "I love the heat,I absolutely love it.

"I think some people thought I was weird to go from Sydney up to Rockhampton. A few people told me: 'Ooh, going up there, a single mum.'

"It was the best decision I ever made. Rocky is a great place to bring up children."

Dr Jeannette Young in her younger years.

The job came with a house inside hospital grounds.

In the evenings, she held meetings on her veranda.

And during the night,if she was called on to sort out problems at the hospital, someone would come down to look after Rebecca.

"They were so good. They just looked out for us. I was very, very young. They took a real risk on me," she says.

Halfway throughher four years in Rockhampton, she was given a mobile phone.

It was huge by today's standards. But it freed her to take Rebecca exploring on weekends.

"Prior to that, I was pretty well stuck, because I was on call all the time," Young says.

"It's my own fault. I like to be in control. I was just on call, that's what I did. But then, I got this mobile phone.

"I just said to Rebecca, 'Let's go and explore.'

"After that, every weekend, we'd go somewhere.

"We'd go camping, down to Yeppoon or Blackdown Tablelands or up to Airlie Beach and a couple of the islands we got to know really well.

"We'd go sailing. There's beautiful, beautiful places. I could not understand why it was so hard to recruit doctors. It was just impossible. I spent my entire time doing recruitment.

"That's actually why I left because after four years … I thought: 'I can't keep doing this'."

In January 1999, Young started work at the Princess Alexandra Hospital as head of medical services.

She met husband, microbiologist Professor Graeme Nimmo, in her first fortnight in the job - working through a hospital IT system issue together.

The new pathology computer system for the hospital, due to be implemented in six months, had to be rolled out immediately after water leakage into the server. "We met together, over a computer every morning for a week," Young says, with a laugh. "I don't know how embarrassing it is."

About 15 months later, they married.

The couple have a teenage daughter together, who is studying science at university.

Their 20th wedding anniversary in March was meant to be celebrated on a six-week European holiday, with a five-day hike planned from Dijon to Beaune through vineyards and quaint medieval villages in France, and tickets to the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia.

"Ooh, it was going to be wonderful, it was going to be bliss," Young says.

But like so many other Queenslanders, their plans were quashed by the pandemic.

