FUN IN THE SUN: The Greens are calling for more public holidays for time spent living life. Max Fleet BUN250316FRIDAY7

IN A bid to give hard-working Queenslanders more time to enjoy life, the Queensland Greens announced yesterday they would create four new public holidays.

Queensland has 12 public holidays but the Greens believe extra leisure time, especially shared leisure time, will make happier, healthier citizens and say any impact on any production is deferred rather than lost.

The four proposed holidays are International Women's Day in March, State of Origin game three in July, a day of significance for Queensland's First Nations communities, and a National Parks Day falling between October and December.

In the lead-up to the November 25 election, the Greens' website states stagnant wage growth, record corporate profits and people working increasingly longer hours has led to the decision to give something back to the people.

Southern Downs Greens candidate Antonia van Geuns said she was all for Queenslanders getting more days off.

"I think Queenslanders definitely work too hard,” she said.

"I'm in favour for the day of significance for our first nations and also for our national parks.

"We could all use shorter working hours and more time to enjoy our families and friends and our beautiful state.”

Jenny Greenslade of Killarney said the Greens' proposal was "a load of rubbish”.

"Some Queenslanders work very hard, but extra holidays aren't the answer - the Greens need to get the basics right.”

Brendon Sutton, who turned 21 yesterday, said it might make him consider voting Greens.

"It'd be nice to get a few extra days off a year,” he said.

Con Lo Giudice said the plan sounded like a vote-grabbing exercise.

"If you want to celebrate national parks, plant a tree,” he said. "I think we have enough public holidays.”

LNP candidate James Lister said more holidays would have a massive effect on the state economy.

"Think of the small business owner who either has to close on more days or pay more in wages,” he said.

"Not just shops, but fruit growers, publicans - we'd all love more holidays, but it shows how reckless the Greens are with economic matters.”