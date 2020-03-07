Menu
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th Mar 2020 4:05 PM
A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Melissa Ann Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn’t afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

        COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        School kids shine on country show circuit

        De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

