Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'Dazeford is my one and only name; I use Dazee for short because it’s a bit more feminine. I chose it back in 2014 when I realised I was transgender.'
'Dazeford is my one and only name; I use Dazee for short because it’s a bit more feminine. I chose it back in 2014 when I realised I was transgender.'
News

'I went to a lingerie party and realised I was transgender'

by As told to Amanda Watt
4th Apr 2020 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dazeford is my one and only name; I use Dazee for short because it's a bit more feminine. I chose it back in 2014 when I realised I was transgender. On my (new) birth certificate my given name is Dazeford and the surname is blank. I went with one name because I don't have any kids so have no family name to carry on. I also wanted something unique, like me.

I was born in Darwin and grew up in Adelaide in a working class family with two brothers and a sister. Dad was a linesman with the Postmaster General's Department and Mum worked in a supermarket. I joined the Australian Army at 18 and stayed in it for 21 years. I was living in Townsville with my first wife during that period of my life. I reached the dizzying heights of corporal, doing water and road transport. I served in the tail end of the first Gulf War as an ambulance driver for a medical unit and got out of the army in 1999. I had been doing recreational diving as a hobby during my army career, so after I left the army I got my commercial diving tickets and a job as a commercial diver in the oil and gas fields - basically doing construction for them, but underwater. I did that for the next 12 years. I got contracts all over the world, for two months at a time, in places like Dubai, Qatar and Malaysia. It paid very well. My wife and I moved down to Brisbane in 2007, the same year we got divorced and went our separate ways.

I met my second wife Pamela about 18 months later through the Brisbane Harley Owners Group. She was mad keen on motorbikes and her requirements for a boyfriend were he had to have a motorbike, preferably a Harley, and be self sufficient and I ticked all those boxes.

We were together for 3½ years before we married in 2012. We had been married for 17 days when she was killed in a bike crash. We were coming back early from our honeymoon, which we spent doing a charity bike ride from Barcaldine to Broome, to attend my Dad's funeral in Adelaide. It was 10pm and I was 50m ahead of her, just this side of Chinchilla [in south-west Queensland], when a guy in his car fell asleep at the wheel and took her out. The grief and depression over losing her screwed up my life big time: I was very much suicidal and never went back to my diving job. It's probably only the past 12-18 months that I've come to terms with it all.

Two years after the accident I went to a lingerie party at my next door neighbour's house. I was still straight (and a man) at that point so I bought a pair of boxer shorts and a sarong to wear for diving trips. When I was doing the fitting, the sales lady asked me if I was interested in getting fitted for a bra and knickers - thinking I was gay or a cross dresser. I said "no way I'm not into that sort of thing". But that night or the next day something went click in my brain and I realised I was transgender.

Most people who transition from one gender to the other have had a heck of a crap life dealing with the depression and rejection from society and family, but for me it was an epiphany-type moment and I hit the ground running. All these little moments in my life dropped into place. Everyone's transition journey is different but I've had [genital] surgery, had my boobs done and a little bit of facial work and recently the vocal surgery too. I'm in a relationship with a lovely lady.

Astronomy has been my focus for the past 18 months. It's always interested me so one day I did something about it. I bought a $2500
8-inch Schmidt Cassegrain telescope and now I'm building an observation deck in the back yard. I'm a member of the Brisbane Astronomical Society and attend their monthly public viewing nights at Mt Coot-tha where people line up nine or 10 deep to see things through our telescopes: we show them the craters on the moon up close and point out clusters and galaxies of stars. I'm also a member of the Redlands Astronomical Society and we have a similar monthly event. I love the perspective astronomy brings: some of the clusters we're looking at are hundreds of millions of light years away. We are all less than a pinprick in the scheme of things.

Originally published as I went to a lingerie party and realised I was transgender

gay and lesbian transgender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP calls for border closures to be relaxed in Southern Downs

        premium_icon MP calls for border closures to be relaxed in Southern Downs

        News Premier urged to consider the country as concrete blockades make accessing essential services difficult for residents in border hugging towns.

        WE’RE OPEN: Rose City butcher back on track post isolation

        premium_icon WE’RE OPEN: Rose City butcher back on track post isolation

        News THE Warwick butchers were forced to close their doors after one of their own tested...

        BIG DAY IN: Picnic day goes digital after virus cancellation

        premium_icon BIG DAY IN: Picnic day goes digital after virus cancellation

        News EVENT organisers say the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Home will remind community...

        ELECTION UPDATE: SDRC seats still hotly contested

        premium_icon ELECTION UPDATE: SDRC seats still hotly contested

        News THE leaders in the race for the eight councillor positions have stayed consistent...