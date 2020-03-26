A LEADING Gold Coast politician says the State Government missed the boat in changing how this weekend's council election is staged.

The Bulletin today revealed pressure was growing on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to delay Saturday's election because of the growing COVID-19 crisis.

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli, speaking on Sky News last night, said the state could have moved to a full postal vote nearly two weeks ago but didn't.

Pre-polling lines at the Southport Community Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Jerad Williams

"I understand this is a moving feast and I am not the sort of representative to retrospectively throw stones," he said.

"The Premier has had a million opportunities in the past few weeks to take a stance on this, it's now two minutes to midnight and that is where the challenge is."

The Premier today told media the election would go ahead while Queensland Health Officer Jeannette Young said going to the polling booth was as safe as going to the supermarket.

"There is no risk going to vote on Saturday … I'm more concerns with people going to Dan Murphy's, the scenes I've seen there are appalling," she said.

But one person who says they won't vote at all is Sky host and former Bulletin editor Peter Gleeson.

"I am not going out to vote on Saturday. I have never not voted in my life, I take voting very seriously," he said.

"But my wife and my two adult daughters will not be going out to vote. I am putting their health above electing politicians.

"If they want to fine me they can see me at court."

Originally published as 'I will not vote … I don't care if they fine me'