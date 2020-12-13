‘I will rip your throat out’: Mackay 22yo threatens police

Brodie Rhys Hargreaves drunkenly told police to move their car as they were investigating a matter because he wanted to go home. He pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance and police obstruction.

A drunken lout must perform 80 hours of community service after told police "I will rip your throat out" in a volley of threatening and abusive behaviour during an arrest.

The 22 year old manufacturing service technician interrupted a number of officers investigating a disturbance on Wood St about 4.45am on November 12 saying, "The police car is in my way, move it, I want to go home."

Brodie Rhys Hargreaves had been out celebrating his work Christmas party and was told to use the other taxi rank around the corner, but he ignored police and kept arguing for officers to move their car.

Brodie Rhys Hargreaves must perform unpaid community service for being a public nuisance and police obstruction.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said Hargreaves was warned he would be arrested if he did not move away, and he continued arguing.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he resisted arrest, throwing his arms around while yelling "bullsh*t, c***, f***" in the street.

At Mackay watch-house "he began making threats towards police saying I will kill you and I will rip your throat out", and tried to kick out at the officers, Ms Pearson said.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty to public nuisance near a licensed premises and police obstruction - as a result he must perform community service.

Brodie Rhys Hargreaves, 22, is not allowed in the Mackay Safe Night Precinct until late February 2021.

He is also banned from going anywhere within the Mackay Safe Night Precinct until February 21 next year.

Duty solicitor Rosie Varley said her client has minimal recollection of the night because he was "quite heavily intoxicated".

The court heard he had no criminal history and his conduct was deemed "out of character".

He usually worked full time but had a fracture to his arm.

He will be starting an engineering traineeship next year.

Hargreaves was ordered to perform 80 hours of unpaid community service and convictions were not recorded.