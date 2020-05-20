Ibrahim brother jailed for 30 years

Michael Ibrahim - the brother of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim - will spend decades behind bars in for his role in a drug importation conspiracy.

The brother of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim has been jailed for 30 years after a court rejected claims undercover police coerced him to import almost two tonnes of drugs.

Moustafa "Michael" Ibrahim was facing a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to eight charges relating to the illegal importation of MDMA, cocaine, ice and tobacco.

District Court Judge Dina Yehia sentenced him on Wednesday to 30 years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 years.

With time already served, the 41-year-old will be eligible for release in August 2035.

The court heard Ibrahim was involved in two syndicates between 2016 and 2017 that attempted to import more than 1900 kilograms of drugs including 1797kg of MDMA, 136kg of cocaine and 15kg of ice.

The conspiracy ended when he was arrested in Dubai in August 2017 along with several co-conspirators.

The court previously heard an undercover officer offered Ibrahim a way for the syndicates to import illegal goods without being detected.

During a sentence hearing last month, Ibrahim claimed he was entrapped by the police sting.

But Judge Yehia found him a "willing" participant, motivated by money.

"While there was a degree of encouragement and perhaps enticement, no coercion or pressure was applied on the offender," she said on Wednesday.

The judge found Ibrahim was not involved in illegal importation prior to being offered the means by the undercover officer but then played a central role in the conspiracy.

She pointed to one conversation during which he told the undercover operative: "We're not petty c***s. We're going to make millions, f***king a million a week. We're talking about tens of millions, even making hundreds of millions."

"Once the opportunity was presented … the offender wholeheartedly embraced the tobacco transactions and was a willing, as opposed to reluctant, participant in the drug conspiracies," Judge Yehia said.

Ibrahim, appearing via video link from jail, sat silent and emotionless throughout Wednesday's two-and-a-half-hour sentencing.

The court heard his 72-year-old mother was in ill health, with Judge Yehia stating: "There is a real chance his mother will never see her son as a free man."

Ibrahim has been in custody for much his adult life and since 2002 has spent about 14 years behind bars, including more than six years for the 2006 manslaughter of Robin Nassour, the brother of comedian George Nassour.

While Ibrahim at times expressed a desire to step back from drug importation and focus on importing tobacco, Judge Yehia said he played a high-level role in the conspiracy.

He vouched for the undercover police officer, promised to be his "right-hand man" and assured him that "no one is going to want to rob me".

"There never was any risk these large quantities of drugs would reach Australia, from the outset this was an undercover police operation, and the drugs were seized by police before they made their way into the county," Judge Yehia said.

"The offender intended for these quantities of drugs to reach Australia and it was through no act of his that no such risk arose."

