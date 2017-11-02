Ice addiction: collision course for disaster

POLICE and mental health professionals working on the frontline of ice addiction say the problem is only getting worse.

Karen van Teilburg with Drug Arm said she had seen a huge increase in meth in Warwick in the past five years.

"It's the primary substance we deal with; the addiction happens immediately and it can happen to anyone,” Mrs van Teilburg said.

"It is a cheap and extremely addictive drug. People probably have the intention that they'll just try it once or do it a couple of times at a party and bang, it's got them.

"Because of ice we're seeing increasing involvement with the Department of Child Safety, domestic violence and the break up of families; they will choose the drug over their families.

"Ice use also leads to long term health problems - you see people in their 30s and 40s who have the bodies and conditions of a 70-year-old because they've been wrecked by ice.”

Mrs van Teilburg said the effect of ice on inhibition meant it was often associated with impulsive crimes like theft to help fuel the habit.

"One of the things that scares me the most is the safety of the community. she said.

"These people who are so incredibly addicted to ice have no sense of responsibility. They'll steal and be violent toward people to meet their needs without thinking twice.”

"As a drug counsellor I can see the possibility for a whole generation of people who won't meet their full potential.”

Senior Sergeant Darren Tamblyn of the Warwick CIB said despite Warwick being a relatively safe place,the biggest problem with ice was the crime associated with it.

"There is a nexus between ice and property crime in particular and "It would be rare to get an offender in Warwick who hasn't been on ice at some stage,” Snr Sgt Tamblyn said.

"It's not limited to a lower socioeconomic type, it's used by tradies as much as it is by professionals.

"It's not necessarily more violent sort of crimes but more opportunistic things like unlawful entry. If a car or a house has been left unlocked it's fair game to them.”

"Not so much in town here but I have no doubt there would be a lot of drugs being transferred through on the highway.”

Snr Sgt Tamblyn urged those with information about drug use to inform get in with Crime Stoppers anonymously to help protect the community.

"What can be a little bit disappointing from a police perspective is that when we do arrest people for more serious charges of supplying and trafficking of ice, people often only come forward after the fact,” he said.

"If anyone has family or friends doing ice you can guarantee they're on a collision course for disaster.”