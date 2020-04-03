Ice user breaks quarantine, leads police on wild chase

A 27-year-old Lightening Ridge man, high on ICE, lead police on a chase through Jandowae.

A LIGHTNING Ridge drug user has become one of the first people in our region to be hit with a fine for breaking the COVID-19 quarantine, after he led police on an ICE-fuelled chase through Jandowae.

Sergeant Mark Avent was called to assist Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responding to reports of man acting strangely near the Jandowae Hotel about 10.55am, yesterday.

"I arrived and realised the man was wanted for failing to appear in the Dalby Magistrate Court in June."

The man became aggressive, yelling obscenities, including, "**** the government."

"I informed him he was under arrest," Sgt Avent said.

The 27-year-old started acting up, so Sgt Avent deployed pepper spray

"It had no effect because he was so affected by ice," he said.

The man fled on foot running through five properties.

Sgt Avent gave chase but had to turn back because he had copped blowback from the pepper spray.

"I was having trouble seeing him, so I went back to the paramedics," he said.

"You lose your vision and I was hoping he did not clock me from behind."

Sgt Avent called for backup, with police crews arriving from Dalby and Bell.

Later, a concerned citizen found the wanted man hiding in her backyard in Myall St.

Police deployed pepper spray a second time and arrested the man.

He was charged with public nuisance, obstructing police, five counts of trespass and failing to correctly dispose of a syringe.

The man crossed into Queensland at Dirranbandi on March 27 and was issued with an order to self-isolate at his uncle's Jandowae address.

However, as of yesterday the man was staying at a hotel.

Sgt Avent issued the man with a $1300 fine for breaking quarantine.

The man spent the night in custody.

Police will drive him to the border this afternoon.

A court date was not set.