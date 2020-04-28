’ICE’OLATION: Frosty arrival predicted on Southern Downs

FIRST FROST: The cold front will hit the region on Friday morning.

FIRST FROST: The cold front will hit the region on Friday morning.

TEMPERATURES in Warwick are set to drop dramatically by Friday morning, indicating the region’s first frost of the year.

As a cold front begins to move across Queensland this week, BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said maximum temperatures in the Southern Downs will drop by 10 degrees.

“You can definitely expect it to drop down to single digits on Friday, and potentially down to zero on Saturday,” he said.

“The Southern Downs will be the coldest place in the state.”

But before the major drop on Friday, Mr Markworth said it will warm on Thursday with a maximum of 27 degrees.

“There’s chance of a storm Thursday afternoon, and maybe even 10mm of rain,” he said.

With dust storms predicted further west Mr Markworth said strong winds can also be expected.

“It’s too early at this stage to predict how strong they will be but after the 5C mark there’s absolutely a chance of frost from Friday onwards,” he said.

“This will signal a transition into cooler weather, but it could still fluctuate.”

Friday’s minimum temperature in Warwick is expected to be 6C and a maximum of 19C.

The minimum for Saturday is zero degrees with a maximum of 19C.