‘Icing on the cake’: Capturing community connection

A GRANITE Belt photographer has found a way of staying connected to the community while the impacts of coronavirus are still upon us.

Taking photos and sharing her work to social media was the norm for Sandra McEwan before the outbreak of COVID-19, a process which has become a whole lot more meaningful in recent months.

"I generally will always share my photos to Facebook," Ms McEwan said.

"I have found the community engagement has really increased since people have been isolated."

In a time when connection has never been so important, Ms McEwan said she was going the extra mile to maintain it.

"If I take a photo and put it on Facebook and just one person likes it then I feel I've done my job - because it makes people happy.

"I take photos for me and if someone else likes it that's great. If a whole lot of people like it then that is the icing on the cake."

Ms McEwan said it was that sense of satisfaction that drove the passion for her work.

"I don't like to put anything negative up (on Facebook). I like to share photos that make people feel good.

"In the way the world is at the moment I think we need as much positivity as we can get.

"If I can put something positive up and it makes somebody smile in their own home then I think I have done my job well."

Behind the lens for more than 12 years, Ms McEwan said it's the different colours around the region that intrigue her.

"I get up really early in the morning mainly for the frost.

"The sunset and the sunrises are absolutely beautiful."

While coronavirus guidelines continue, Ms McEwan encouraged everyone to get outside with their camera.

"It's a good time of year to be out," she said.

"There is more nature out than ever before or maybe it has been there the whole time and we didn't notice it.

"Get out and enjoy it - sit in your backyard and have a look at what insects turn up."