Subscribe
Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Apr 2021 5:58 AM

 

Australians have been thrilled by the news Netflix will be bringing every season of Round The Twist to its streaming service next month.

The iconic show will land on Netflix on May 1.

Round The Twist is based on Paul Jennings' books, which followed three children and their widowed dad who lived in a lighthouse, living in the fictional town of Port Niranda.

Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied
Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied

Any Australian who has seen the show will remember it for its absolutely bonkers storylines.

Jenny Buckland, the marketing manager for the Australian Children's Television Foundation, said Round The Twist pushed a lot of boundaries that were acceptable for children's television.

"The scripts were declared 'too rude', 'not for television' and 'outrageous'," she said.

Some of those "outrageous" themes included incest, homosexuality, coprophagia (consumption of faeces), bestiality, body odour and urination.

One episode in season one, called "The Copy", saw the Twist children discovering they had a cloning machine in their cupboard. However, the clones end up completely unstable and disappear.

All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied
All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied

However, one of the most outrageous episodes has to be "The Big Burp" in season three.

In a nutshell, Pete pees on a tree and ends up giving birth.

The young boy ends up bloated, experiences contractions in his throat and eventually gives birth to a slimy green baby - via burp.

But despite the crazy storylines, the show is an Aussie classic that is sure to gain a lot of views on Netflix.

Originally published as Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

 

