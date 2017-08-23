Iconic flag to tour Warwick

FLAG IT: Warwick Christian College students will have the opportunity to get up close to an iconic Australian flag next week at the Flag Day event.

IT ONCE flew proudly above Parliament House in Canberra, but next week an iconic and massive Australian flag will visit Warwick.

The flag will be here for an Australian Flag Day event to be hosted by the Warwick Christian College on Friday, September 1 from 2pm.

The giant flag measures 12.8 metres by 6.4 metres and sat atop the Parliament House flagpole in 2001, during the centenary of Federation celebrations.

Australian Flag Society spokesperson Nigel Morris said credit for the saving of the flag must go to Warwick-born politician Paul Neville MP.

"He stood up in the House of Representatives and requested of the speaker that the flag be saved, before it got too tattered and old,” Mr Morris said.

"He said it should be taken down and perhaps offered to a museum or art gallery as the seminal flag that flew over the nation's parliament, 100 years from the time the first flag was flown.”

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg will be a guest of honour at the Australia National Flag Day

event.