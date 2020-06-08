Iconic folk festival survives COVID to celebrate 10 years

CELTIC BLOODLINES: Bony Mountain Folk Festival organiser Norma O'Hara Murphy is eager for the 10th anniversary of the festival.

FOLK fans eager to bust a move and listen to good tunes will have the chance to do so this year with the Bony Mountain Folk Festival committing to their 10th anniversary.

Coronavirus restrictions have plagued initial preparations for the three-day festival, which is scheduled for mid-September.

However, event co-ordinator and festival president Norma O’Hara Murphy hasn’t deterred from her commitment to providing dedicated fans the festival they love.

“It’s a very special year for us, and we’ve been waiting on confirmation that it’s all systems go and we can do this,” she said.

“So many people rely on us running and being here, and they put it in their calendar

“I do feel an obligation to go ahead and be loyal to those who are loyal to us.”

The Golden Guitar winning performer said organisers are in the initial planning stages and are working to adhere to social distancing measures.

“We have worked out a rough draft that we could easily seat 400 to 500 people with the necessary 1.5m spacing if needed because it’s just a paddock,” she said.

“We’re not restricted in any way by not having the space.

“We’ve got 50 acres here and all of our camps are quite large. They’d be eight to 10 acres each and there is plenty of room to space the vans.

“That’s assuming (the COVID guidelines) are still in place. I anticipate by September they’ll be freed up.”

The festival will feature an array of local performers and clubs, including Warwick’s own Thistle Pipe Band, to The Jamieson Family – one of Australia’s best balladeers.

With festival goers expected to come from across Australia’s east coast, Ms Murphy is relying on the Queensland borders to reopen.

“We have quite a few people who are booked in to come from New South Wales but there are plenty of people in Queensland – our kind of country, celtic, folk and bush poetry is huge,” she said.

“There is a very large audience just around the Darling Downs and Southern Queensland though.

“If the borders don’t open and the New South Wales people can’t come, we’ll just carry anyone that has pre-booked over to next year.”

Although, if border restrictions aren’t in their favour, Ms Murphy is hopeful the Southern Downs passionate music community will come out in support of the decade-long festival.

“I’m calling on the local people – Warwick district, Darling Downs – do come out and support us,”

“I know a lot of them are aware that we are an important community event. But if the locals support us, we’ll be fine.”

Festival gates open on September 14 for camping, with performances to start on September 18 to 20.

For more information and how to book, click here.