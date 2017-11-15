Iconic image has new home in Warwick

FROM LEFT: Jayden, Dylan and Damien Hardwick, Lorraine Dent, Geraldine O'Neill, Steven Mair, Rhiannon Hardwick and John Gartside.

A PIECE of memorabilia steeped in history and national pride was raffled off at the weekend.

Warwick RSL began the raffle in late March for the piece, which featured an image of Australian Diggers of the 11th Battalion at the Pyramid of Cheops in Egypt from 1915.

Steven Mair was the lucky recipient of the framed image, and said it was something he was proud to have won.

"I first saw it a few weeks ago,” Mr Mair said.

"As soon as I saw it I knew I wanted it. It is a beautiful image.”

It has a special significance for Mr Mair, who has previous family involvement in the military.

"My late grandfather served in World War II in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

"I served basic at Kapooka, and my father was drafted for Vietnam, but the war was over by then.

"It makes this more special, as it is something close to my heart.”

The raffle raised over $1500, with funds going towards showcasing further memorabilia from past battles.