Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

25th Jul 2020 5:35 AM

 

 

A party mix favourite is getting a flavour makeover that's sure to excite the young and old.

Allen's Milk Bottles are being released in new Oak milk flavours and are set to hit supermarket shelves sometime in the next month.

The flavours include Oak-inspired iced coffee, a chocolate and malt blend, and strawberry. The new Milk Bottles will be sold as standalone bags of lollies.

Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies
Allen's is releasing Oak milk flavoured versions of its classic milk bottle lollies

The bagged lollies will be available some time in late August to early September and will retail for $2.99 a packet.

Allen's and Oak collaborated on new products earlier this year, releasing a range of three flavoured milks inspired by the company's classic sweets.

In April, Oak released milks in Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp flavourings.

Originally published as Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

More Stories

allen's lollies editors picks lifestyle lollies milk bottles oak milk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        premium_icon COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        Money Warwick Credit Union CEO explains the upsides of the shocking national outlook.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        premium_icon Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        Crime The Warwick man continued to harrass his partner and children

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Police seize meth, marijuana in raids in Warwick region

        premium_icon Police seize meth, marijuana in raids in Warwick region

        News The operation ended with 26 people facing 45 charges, including drug supply and...