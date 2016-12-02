37°
News

Iconic museum forced to close its doors

Molly Glassey
| 2nd Dec 2016 8:29 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CLIFTON Historic Museum has been forced to close for good after the Toowoomba Regional Council deemed the building unsafe.

Clifton and District Historical Society president Dave Burns said members of the community were 'grieving' after the shock announcement was made last week.

"There was a lot of anger when we were told and it's taken about a week to come to terms with it," Mr Burns said.

"But the guts of the story is they've locked (the building) up with all the collection inside apart from the research documents."

The museum is currently surrounded by a large, metal fence, and Mr Burns said there was no way for museum volunteers to enter the building.

"It will be February before the engineers are allowed back in, and then we can remove the collection," he said.

Mr Burns explained the 83-year-old butter factory that homed the museum was riddled with problems including cracks and asbestos.

"Unfortunately repairs haven't been allocated in council's budget," he explained.

The future of the building will be decided by engineers in February.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  clifton toowoomba warwick

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Corpse lay undiscovered for 'one to six months'

Corpse lay undiscovered for 'one to six months'

UPDATE: Police have revealed a body found this morning was "clothed" and could have been there for less than six months.

WATCH: How Warwick has changed since 1984

How Warwick has changed from 1984 to now

HERE is a must see timelapse from Google Earth.

WARNING: Severe fire danger warning in place today

A severe fire danger warning is in place across the Southern Downs today.

A severe fire danger warning remains in place for the region today.

Warwick's Queensland Transport office evacuated

Fire services respond to a call out at the Queensland Transport office in Warwick.

A FIRE call out has caused the evacuation of a Warwick office

Local Partners

Smart new app for learner drivers

A BRAND new smartphone app could make getting a licence a lot safer and easier for learner drivers across the nation.

$40 million energy windfall for Southern Downs

A controversial wind farm slated for the Southern Downs has been given the green light.

THE Southern Downs is about to take a leap into a greener future

Creekside Carols are all set to thrill Allora crowd

Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ALLORA'S Creekside Carols are on tomorrow night

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt believes fame is "unhealthy" and admits he "feels bad" for keeping the idea of celebrity going.

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 389,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Evicted from their own land: red tape tangles up family's plans

HOME WOES: Carl Murray says his family was evicted from their own property.

Owning their own land wasn't the biggest hurdle for this family

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!