Iconic museum forced to close its doors

THE CLIFTON Historic Museum has been forced to close for good after the Toowoomba Regional Council deemed the building unsafe.

Clifton and District Historical Society president Dave Burns said members of the community were 'grieving' after the shock announcement was made last week.

"There was a lot of anger when we were told and it's taken about a week to come to terms with it," Mr Burns said.

"But the guts of the story is they've locked (the building) up with all the collection inside apart from the research documents."

The museum is currently surrounded by a large, metal fence, and Mr Burns said there was no way for museum volunteers to enter the building.

"It will be February before the engineers are allowed back in, and then we can remove the collection," he said.

Mr Burns explained the 83-year-old butter factory that homed the museum was riddled with problems including cracks and asbestos.

"Unfortunately repairs haven't been allocated in council's budget," he explained.

The future of the building will be decided by engineers in February.