Iconic stories to be told at the weekend Sprints

Owen Lloyd leaves the starting line in his 2010 Mactec Busa at the Historic Leyburn Sprints, Saturday, August 23, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

WHEN trying to encapsulate the spirit of the Historic Leyburn Sprints, it's hard to pinpoint just one solitary reason.

From the on-track action through to the community atmosphere, the Sprints has the ability to draw in crowds like no other.

It is estimated that over 13,000 people attended the event last year, which is in excess of 25 times the town's population.

As always, the event provided a huge boost for the local economy last year, and Sprints president Tricia Chant said the event is great for the tiny town.

"The Sprints have given Leyburn a distinct identity, and really helped to put it on the map,” she said.

"Even though it is a motor sport themed event, there is still plenty for everyone to enjoy.

"Bands come every year to perform gigs, and they help to add to the spectacle.”

On the track, Mrs Chant said that the personal nature of the circuit allows spectators to get the full experience.

"There is the historic element to the event, which gives it that unique feel,” she said.

"It is a Bathurst-type of event.

"Spectators get to walk throughout the cars, have a chat with the drivers and really get a feel for the track.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for people, and is a car enthusiast's dream.

"People get the chance to re-live vehicles from the past.”

Another reason that makes the Sprints a must-attend event is the community atmosphere that the event provides.

The efforts of volunteers doesn't go unnoticed by Mrs Chant.

"So many people put in countless time to help make the event a success,” she said.

"People do it for the love of the sport, and the dedication they have to the Sprints.

"We couldn't get the job done without them.”

The Leyburn Sprints takes place tomorrow, with competition taking place between 8am and 5pm tomorrow, and from 8am to 3pm on Sunday.

Entry is $20 per day for adults, or $30 for a weekend pass, with free entry for accompanied children under the age of 14 (school ID required).