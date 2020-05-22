Menu
CLASSIC TRENDS: Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser has seen plenty of changes in fashion trends during her 35 years.
CLASSIC TRENDS: Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser has seen plenty of changes in fashion trends during her 35 years.
Iconic Warwick business celebrates special milestone

Tessa Flemming
22nd May 2020 12:30 PM
AFTER decades of dressing Warwick women in style, one Palmerin St business has celebrated a major milestone.

Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser opened the store 35 years ago today, after wanting to create something “for herself”.

Mrs Fraser was working at her husband’s family-owned business, Frasers Transport, when ladies boutique California Fashions closed down, allowing her to branch out into the fashion industry.

“I was really naive to retail, and it was a huge learning curve,” she said.

“My youngest of three was only four at the time.”

Adapting to changing trends, marketing and personal setbacks have all been something the experienced businesswoman has taken on a with a glass-half-full attitude.

“The changes in fashion have done a full-circle a couple of times,” she said.

“One of the most popular styles when we started selling was a shirtmaker style dress — well that’s back, so what’s old is new.”

“I have called retail a wonder, and it is. You wonder what to buy and wonder what the customer would like.

“But after 35 years, you still get pleasure out of seeing happy customers leave the store.”

35 YEARS ON: Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser has seen plenty of changes in fashion trends during her 35 years.
35 YEARS ON: Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser has seen plenty of changes in fashion trends during her 35 years.

Her persistence in an ever-changing industry has also been recognised by the Warwick community.

In 2019, she was one of the local business icons to become immortalised in the Legends Laneway.

It was that strength she encouraged new business owners to lean on to survive times of uncertainty, a message more pertinent for business than ever before.

“Commitment is really important,” Mrs Fraser said.

“In those early days, when I had three small children, it was tough but I was determined to make it

“The statistics say most businesses fail within the first five years so if you can outlast that, you can outlast anything.

“It’s important to ride out bad and know there will be good ahead.”

