Icy mornings for Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Jul 2017 7:14 AM
COLD SNAP: Sue Nalder doesn't mind the cold one bit, she's ready for whatever winter throws at her.
COLD SNAP: Sue Nalder doesn't mind the cold one bit, she's ready for whatever winter throws at her.

AFTER a freezing icy blast saw the Southern Downs shiver through it coldest day of the year this week, things are about to get even colder.

The temperature dropped to a freezing -2.7 degrees this morning at 6.30am and as of 7.15am it was still only -0.6 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said the region couldn't have wished for better conditions for a winter festival.

"It's going to drop to -2 degrees again tonight,” he said.

"And then a low of zero degrees is forecast for Sunday morning.”

Mr Bufalino said the Southern Downs could also expect extensive frosts.

"These frosts are going to be around the region for five to seven days,” he said.

"But as far as the weather is concerned you're in for some cloud-free, beautiful sunny days.”

Today's maximum is for a top of 17 degrees, Saturday will get to 19 and Sunday will see a top of 20 degrees.

Warwick resident Sue Nalder said she loved the cold weather.

"I think I'm used to it,” she said.

"I was born in the UK and spent 20 years living in Canada.

"40 below was a winter's day in Edmonton, Alberta.”

Mrs Nalder said she had a great option for those looking to warm up.

"Head down to Art @ St Marks and grab a hot drink and some hot food and browse over 250 fantastic art works on display.”

Topics:  bom cold frost warwick

