Icy mornings headed our way

THE Southern Downs is about to start really feeling the icy fingers of the approaching winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some very cold mornings later this week, dipping to a minimum of four degrees on Friday.

Today's weather in Warwick will reach a top of 24, getting down to 12 degrees overnight before a top of 25 tomorrow for Anzac Day.

Wednesday is heading for 22 degrees with a 70% chance of rain and even a thunderstorm across the region in the afternoon and evening.

The cooler change is expected to hit Queensland on Thursday, with an overnight low of seven degrees and a top of 18 degrees.

Friday morning should be the coldest morning of the week at an expected four degrees before a top of 20.

The weekend is looking fine and sunny reaching 22 on both days, but mornings will still see single digit minimums with six on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

Warwick

Monday - 24

Tuesday - 12 to 25

Wednesday - 14 to 22

Thursday - 7 to 18

Friday - 4 to 20

Saturday - 6 to 22

Sunday - 8 to 22

Stanthorpe

Monday - 22

Tuesday - 10 to 23

Wednesday - 13 to 19

Thursday - 4 to 16

Friday - 3 to 18

Saturday - 5 to 19

Sunday - 7 to 20