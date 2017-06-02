Icy winter is snow joke

SNOWBALL SEASON: Snow is a possibility in the Downs this winter.

SNOW is anticipated to arrive in the Southern Downs this winter, with predictions made that the grassy green could into an icy wonderland.

A white dusting would add a little extra magic to the annual Jumpers and Jazz Festival, which will arrive right in the middle of the chilly weather.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said cold conditions are when the festival truly shines.

"Jumpers and Jazz isn't the same if it's not cold,” she said.

"The colder the better.”

The novelty of wearing winter woolies is all part of the fun for visitors, according to Ms Devine.

"Queenslanders just love to experience the cold,” she said.

"They love to wear boots, scarves and beanies.

"You can eat yummy, warm food.

"This sort of winter is the closest they get to a snowy winter.

"It's why winter is such a big thing.”

Ms Devine said the cold season is the peak time for the gallery, but holding one of the year's biggest events during winter transforms the atmosphere of Warwick.

"Jumpers and Jazz makes Warwick a very busy town,” she said.

"All the restaurants are full.

"There's happy, friendly people everywhere. It's arty and very different.”

Ms Devine said dedicated teams had climbed up trees in rain, wind and sleet in previous years.

So no matter the weather, the show will go on.

"You can't stop a yarnbomber,” she said.

The sprinkling of frost that's been seen throughout Warwick over the past few days has given a first taste of what the region would look like with a little snow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said snow could fall on the Darling Downs any time during winter, but conditions needed to be right.

For snow to fall there would need to be a cold air mass, moisture and a weather system that will generate precipitation.

Ms Yuasa said there was a very dry air mass over the Darling Downs, which means it's unlikely snow will be seen this week.

She said a strong cold front from the south could generate snow in the southern parts of Queensland if the conditions were right this winter.

Even if the real deal doesn't make an appearance, Southern Downs councillor Rod Kelly is keen to catch a glimpse of the closest thing at the Snowflakes in Stanthorpe festival this month.

But he is hopeful for a winter miracle.

"If all the stars align, we might see a winter wonderland,” he said.

"It really would be good to see snow again. It's such an attraction.”

A show-stopping snow display would draw crowds from near and far, as was seen during the 2015 fall.

"We know that winter time is a huge time for tourists and visitors to the Granite Belt,” Cr Kelly said.

"The colder it is, it seems the better (tourism) is. Let's hope it snows again this year.”

In any case, the Southern Downs will need to rug up for a while yet because freezing temperatures are here to stay.