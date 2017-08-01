Identifying the signs

NOT ALONE: Depression and anxiety rates in rural areas are higher than those in metropolitan regions but speak up, as there is always someone willing to listen.

IT IS the silent killer that is rising in rural areas.

Depression and anxiety are two major mental health issues that continue to rear their heads in rural locations, leading to more serious consequences.

Mindframe statistics indicate that one in five Australians will experience a mental illness over a 12-month period.

With 20% of sufferers nationwide, it is important forpeople to realise it isn't weak to speak to someone about what they are going through.

A key issue identified in these statistics is that help-seeking isn't as high as it should be, with self-reliance prominent in these regions.

Lifeline has identified six crucial tips for people to get help in rural areas.

1. Recognise when things are getting too much

Busy schedules can lead to people forgetting about themselves and their own needs.

2. Visit your doctor

A GP is just a visit away and can help to identify the situation you are in and help you through it.

3. Look online

A wealth of information is available online, particularly for people who don't have great access to medical services.

4. Talk about it

Family, friends, chat lines and others are all available to have a talk and discuss what you are going through.

5. Be positive and proactive

Write down your issues and look at small steps that can be taken to overcome them. Also try to take something positive out of each day.

6. Get professional help if you need it

Your GP is able to refer you to a counsellor or psychologist.

If you need to talk to someone, phone Lifeline on 131114.