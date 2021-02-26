Identities revealed: Wife brutally killed in suburban horror

An 82-year-old woman is dead and her husband is under police guard in hospital as detectives investigate whether she was killed with an axe in their Gold Coast home.

A family member is believed to have found the bloodied body of Robyn Beever and her still-alive husband Max, also 82, on Thursday afternoon after arriving at their Varsity Lakes home to check on them.

Police were confronted with a gruesome scene, with Mrs Beever believed to have suffered horrific injuries.

Mr Beever was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering a suspected drug overdose, sources said.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn, of Gold Coast CIB, would not discuss the injuries or the crime scene but said the Homicide Squad had been called in.

"It's the early stages but obviously we are treating this death as suspicious," he said.

Det Insp Ahearn said police were not looking for a third party suspect as part of their investigation into the tragedy.

"We're not looking for anyone else at this stage," he said, adding that Mr Beever 'forms a critical part of our inquiry'.

"He was located in the house ... when we're able to speak with him, we'll be doing that," he said.

He said detectives were canvassing neighbours and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

It's understood there was no history of domestic violence with the couple, who had lived in their Gerona Circuit home for almost two decades.

Some neighbours said it was believed that Mr Beever had dementia.

The couple's small dog, believed to be called Foxy, was being cared for by shocked neighbours, who described the Beevers as friendly and seemingly happy.

"(They were) a very friendly couple, always out in the front yard with their dog, in the garden," neighbour Michael Sykes said.

"We'd see them out in the front yard most days, talking to neighbours. They were very friendly, whole street's very friendly.

"Every time we walked the dog past, they'd always say hello, smile (and) wave - every time.

"It's (the tragedy) full on. It's a quiet street."

