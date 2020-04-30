‘If you’re mentally feeling good, the rest will follow’

FIT FEELS GOOD: EmJ Personal Training trainer Emma Rose has been training her clients in one-on-one sessions from her Stanthorpe home.

EXERCISE is an important key to sustaining your mental health during isolation, a Stanthorpe personal trainer says.

Emma Rose has been involved in the fitness industry for more than 15 years, five as a qualified personal trainer. She said Covid-19 had hugely changed the way people approached physical activity.

“I have always believed if you are mentally feeling good, the rest will follow,” Rose said.

“When people are strong mentally, they will physically want to be out and doing more.”

She said while there had been so much negativity around the coronavirus pandemic, her clients were having a positive response to the exercise restrictions.

“I have been receiving messages from my clients saying how much better they are feeling mentally just by consistently moving.

“Whether that is because they have made the time or they have more time to do that now is their own personal decision, but I think only good has come from that.”

While people are having to adjust their fitness routine around the coronavirus guidelines, Rose said it was not hard to do.

“Before coronavirus, I personally was using the gym a lot. I would do a lot of interval training on the treadmill.

“Now with the gyms closed, I can still do that but I just do it around the creek instead,” she said.

“If the sun is shining, there is no excuse for people to not get outdoors.

“All it takes is 10 minutes a day to be moving to completely change your mental state.”

As the current restrictions clearly state personal training sessions to be one-on-one only, Rose said the cancellation of group classes had affected her, but not too badly.

“Before this I was probably running up to six group classes a week.

“Although my income has stopped from group classes, I have found people are staying more accountable for themselves and wanting to do more one-on-one sessions.

“My income has definitely dropped as a result, but I have been able to supplement that by adding in those extra one-on-ones that people are wanting to do.”

As isolation continues, Rose encourages people to maintain a healthy and consistent diet and keep their body moving.

“Eat fresh food, protein, fruits, vegetables and definitely the occasional treat.

“Drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

“Move your body, even if it is only for 10 minutes a day, and practise mindful and gentle reminders each day that you are enough. It will go a long way.”