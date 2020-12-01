Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘I’ll cut your legs off’: Teen’s chilling machete threat

Ross Irby
1st Dec 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

"GET on your f***ing knees or I'll cut your f**ing legs off and slice you."

These were the chilling words shouted by a youth wielding a machete before he and his mate hijacked a car.

The two young male victims knelt on the ground beside their car when the youth they had given a lift to made his demands.

Details of the incident were heard before Ipswich Children's Court, where one of the offenders appeared for sentence this week.

Now aged 17, the youth pleaded guilty to a new Crown charge of threatening violence with intent to cause alarm while brandishing a knife on July 15, 2019 in Leichhardt; stealing; and unlawfully using a stolen motor vehicle.

Jason Todman for the Crown prosecution said the youth (then aged 15 and 11 months) was not known by the two male victims.

The victims gave the defendant and another youth a ride so he could look for his missing phone, but he suddenly turned on them.

Wielding the machete he ordered them to get down on their knees, making his threat to slice them.

He then snatched the car keys from the driver and threw them to his mate. They got into the car and as they drove away and yelled out: "See ya suckers".

Mr Todman said the stolen car was later recovered.

The owner's wallet and phone had been in the car.

The youth spent 29 days in a juvenile detention centre after his arrest.

Mr Todman said the co-offender, who was 17 at the time, received a 12-month probation order when sentenced earlier this year.

Defence barrister Nicholas Bennett said the youth had organised a job interview at McDonald's.

In sentencing, Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he took note of the defendant's efforts to improve.

"I've been impressed by the efforts you have made to change your life," he said.

"A lot of people come here after doing stupid things and it takes them a while to wake up. You seem to have done that.

"It is good that you have changed your way of living and have real prospects."

Judge Lynch said fortunately no one was injured when the youth was waving his knife around and making his demands for them to get down on their knees.

He said the youth had been candid in his admissions that his previous offending was committed while he was affected by drugs.

Judge Lynch sentenced him to a six-month probation order.

editors picks ipswich children's court ipswich court ipswich court news threatening violence unlawful use of a motor vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: First Warwick brewery teased

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: First Warwick brewery teased

        Food & Entertainment The brand-new brewery could be producing 1000 to 1500 litres per year.

        Domino’s staff ’terrorised’ with shocking violence

        Premium Content Domino’s staff ’terrorised’ with shocking violence

        News Southern Downs riders report being pelted with glass and bottles and targeted...

        WINNER REVEALED: Warwick’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Warwick’s best teacher crowned

        Education This A-plus educator topped the community vote by a clear majority. Now, it’s time...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites