‘I’ll kill you’: Noisy hounds prompt violent threats

David Josic pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing police and one count of public nuisance. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

A 56-year-old Coast man threatened to kill his neighbours and their children if they didn't shut the noisy dogs up.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan told Maroochydore Magistrates Court David Josic hurled abuse at his neighbours about their dogs at 2pm on October 10 before police arrived roughly an hour later.

"The defendant has continued verbal abuse towards his neighbours from the rear of his yard for some time, he made threats to kill his neighbour's children if they could not stop the dog from barking," he said.

"Police heard the defendant say, 'how much are you about 78kg? I'll f------ kill you in one punch'."

Josic was on the fence line of the property when he made the threats.

Senior Constable Allan said Josic obstructed police when they tried to arrest him.

"Police directed the defendant to come to the front door, he has replied, 'no come over the fence'," he said.

"Police had to force entry through a locked side gate."

Sen-Const Allan said Josic locked his arms by his side so he could not be handcuffed.

Josic pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing police and one count of public nuisance.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said the Pacific Paradise man had lived with his mother since 2006 and only recently had issues when new neighbours moved in with noisy dogs.

Mr Robinson said Josic had informed the council but became frustrated for himself and his ill mother who was disturbed by the noise.

Mr Robinson told the court Josic had "significant issues" in regard to his criminal record in the past but had not been in trouble for the past five years.

Magistrate Rod Madsen it was not the right way for Josic to respond to the dog's behaviour.

"These are not very good threats and they may have caused these people significant concerns to say the least," he said.

Josic was fined $500 for the public nuisance offence and $450 for obstructing police.

Convictions were recorded.