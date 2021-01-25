Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip facility forever

ILLEGAL DUMPING: Household goods, discarded stoves and more can be found at the Amiens waste facility. Picture: Alix Sweeney

One Southern Downs community is fed up with illegal and irresponsible dumping at their tip, with fears the disgusting actions of some could see the space removed.

Following reports of overfilling at the Amiens unsupervised waste facility, resident Nita Caslick has spoken out.

She said the disarray was enough to force her to find alternatives.

“At times it’s horrible, you can’t get rubbish in at all because it’s full of household waste and washing machines and stoves and things like that,” she said.

“I now rent a JJ Richards domestic bin and they come and have it collected once a month.

“It is very disappointing we can’t use something we’re paying for in rates because it’s overflowing.”

Despite residents needing keys to access the facility, Ms Caslick said the gates were rarely closed leading people from outside the region to abuse the spot, too.

“There have been rumours around a while that the tip could be taken away and I think it’s come to that point because people just can’t abide by the rules and do the right thing,” she said.

“It would be fantastic to see people take responsibility.”

Suggested preventive measures raised included manning the space or installing security cameras.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said a proposed capital works project could see CCTV cameras at unsupervised bin compounds, but there were no plans to supervise the space.

“Residents are reminded that the Amiens unsupervised bin compound is provided for the disposal of household waste and recycling generated from your dwelling,” she said.

“All other waste is to be disposed of at the nearest supervised waste facility during the nominated operational hours.

“Keyholders are reminded to close and lock the gates after each use.”

The long-term future of the space would also be under review soon.

“Council’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2018-2028 commits to reviewing the effectiveness of the Amiens bin compound in response to user disposal behaviours,” the spokeswoman said.

“Council is about to commence a review of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan, to be completed by 30 June 2021.”

The Amiens unsupervised bin compound is serviced by Cleanaway five days a week and additional front lift bin was provided prior to Christmas.

It comes as the Greymare facility faced similar controversy in June last year, with Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi vowing to “set the record straight” about the secure future of the district’s unsupervised bin compound.