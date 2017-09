DEPORTED: Three illegal immigrants were discovered in Goondiwindi on Friday.

GOONDIWINDI Police located three illegal immigrants travelling through the town on Friday morning.

Police said the two males and one female, all in their late 20s, were Thai nationals.

The trio were discovered by the Goondiwindi Road Policing Unit and then transferred to the Australian Border Force to be deported.