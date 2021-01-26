I’m a Celeb star reacts to bullying claim

Alli Simpson has hit back at claims that ex-Gogglebox stars Adam and Symon were “iced out” by the other celebrities on I’m a Celeb.

I'm a Celeb's most recent evictee, Alli Simpson, has responded to allegations that two stars were "iced out" by the other camp mates.

On the So Dramatic podcast, host Megan Pustetto said a source told her ex-Gogglebox stars Adam and Symon "were not well received among the other cast members at all" when they entered the camp as intruders.

"Going in as an intruder so late was always going to be hard as the other contestants had already formed strong bonds, so they were considered outsiders," Pustetto relayed on her podcast.

Former Gogglebox boys Adam Densten and Symon Lovett. Picture: David Crosling

The source claimed that the original celebrities "plotted to squash them out".

"Essentially they iced them out and the boys didn't get a chance to bond with anyone," the source told Pustetto. "They did not last long at all."

Viewers noticed that Adam and Symon, who quit Gogglebox in 2019, received a very frosty reception when they entered the camp last Monday.

A few stars went up to greet the intruders but Grant Denyer, Paulini and Pettifleur Berenger didn't even get up from their beds to say hello.

The boys received the frostiest reception from Toni Pearen who turned to Jess Eva after the pair walked in and said: "What the f**k is going on?"

Toni later burst into tears and told Colin Fassnidge: "I can't handle any more people."

Speaking to the camera later in the episode, Toni said her "brain exploded" when she saw Adam and Symon enter.

Adam and Symon enter camp.

Toni was not impressed.

"I was seriously lost for words," she said. "I just didn't think that this late in the game, two more people would be introduced to the camp.

"We've got our thing … (But now) we've got these two new people who haven't lived it like we've lived it," she said.

Adam and Symon were well aware some of the celebs weren't happy to see them, saying to the camera later on: "They were a bit flat! We came during the middle of lunchtime so everyone was like, 'We're eating, sorry, can you come back in an hour?'"

ALLI SIMPSON REACTS TO 'ICED OUT' CLAIM

Speaking to news.com.au this morning, Alli Simpson denied that Adam and Symon were "iced out" by the other celebs.

"No, not at all," Alli said. "When they came in we were all super flat. The vibe might have come off that way that we were all not super stoked, but we were all having the worst day - we hadn't eaten, we were 10 or 11 days in. But we were so excited to have new camp mates.

"Adam and Symon just bought this whole new vibe and energy and they're just such amazing guys," Alli told news.com.au.

"Everyone was being nice to them from what I heard and the conversations I was in. Everyone loved them and everyone was being nice to them."

Aussie star Alli Simpson. Picture: Nigel Hallett

I'm a Celeb continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

