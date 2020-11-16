Image melts fans in ‘insane’ F1 history

Lewis Hamilton has made Formula One history as he equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles with a brilliant drive at the Turkish Grand Prix.

On a wet, slippery track, Hamilton came from sixth to win the race by 31 seconds and seal his place in the record books.

Hamilton has already taken Schumacher's records for most wins, most pole positions and now equalled the record for most world championships.

The 35-year-old was crying over his team radio after wrapping up the title.

"Thank you so much guys," he said. "For all the kids out there who dream the impossible, you can do it too man, I believe in you man. Thank you so much for your support."

When he pulled up for the podium, Hamilton needed a second to take in what he had achieved.

Although Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel - after a horror final season for the Italian team - claimed a podium for the first time this season, the four-time champion made sure he was the first to Hamilton to congratulate him on the victory.

The men shook hands with Vettel leaning in and saying: "You have made history."

Vettel spoke to Sky Sports later and was asked about his performance, but quickly turned the discussion to Hamilton.

"It was a good result for us but it was his (Hamilton's) day if you make history like that so the first thoughts go to him," Vettel said. "It's a massive achievement and I'm happy I can witness it first hand."

Social media was raving about Vettel's classy congratulations.

It was just the start of the tributes to the F1 legend from past and present drivers as well as fans.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff joined Hamilton on the podium and was drenched in champagne and confetti.

"We have a really great relationship that has grown over all these years," Wolff said. "The team is 100 per cent behind him and he is 100 per cent behind the team.

"This is why the days that it is really difficult, he's able to pull it off against all odds."

Racing Point's Sergio Perez, who finished second, paid tribute to the champion.

"Very happy to be sharing the podium with him," he said. "It's a very historic day for our sport and our era, I think he's definitely the best driver of all, especially of our era.

"The way he has delivered on difficult conditions, the way he reads the races, I'm just very happy to be able to share such a historic moment in our sport today."

Those were just a few in a sea of tributes for the seven-time world champion as plenty on social media called for Hamilton to be knighted.

Haas' Romain Grosjean tweeted: "Congrats @LewisHamilton. Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalised. Very impressive. Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also".

Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg was also quick to share his tribute.

"7 x World Champion - that's insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends," he tweeted.

