IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Inspiring tales to come out of COVID

TO THE BEAT OF OUR OWN DRUM: The Southern Downs community stepped up to support each other through the last couple of months.

THE coronavirus presented a once-in-a-lifetime challenge to the Southern Downs community, and in that adversity, many among us found incredible strength.

In between the gloomy stories of rising case numbers, business closures, and overwhelming uncertainty, there were little glimmers of light.

From unconventional birthday celebrations, to a love pushing on beyond the social-distance boundaries, locals demonstrated a resilience, caring and selflessness that helped pull the community through the worst of lockdown.

The journey "across the bridge" is far from over, but with some restrictions easing, now seems the perfect time to celebrate the small wins of the Southern Downs. Here are the highlights, in case you missed them.



Rainbow rallies community gratitude

LOCAL business The Scoop joined a worldwide movement to fill windows with rainbows, hoping to remind the community of the power of positivity. By decorating her shopfront with paint and cardboard signs, owner Lisa Halford inspired others to share their thanks. After only a few days, the business-owner reported she was overwhelmed by requests from locals eager to add more signs, and show support for essential workers.



LOVE CONQUERS ALL: Warwick couple livestream wedding

A SERIES of tough new limits on public gatherings caused hundreds of weddings to be postponed across the nation. For Renee Aspery and Benjamin Coe, however, there was no time to delay. With a sick relative to consider, the couple came together in a beautiful ceremony, in what was an innovative feat of modern technology.



Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

NO more live shows? No problem! The Manfield family were forced to forego many of their scheduled performances as members of the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band, but that certainly didn't dampen their creative spirit. In an effort to cheer their neighbours, the family made a show of their weekly bin outing, dressing up and playing Road to Gundagai on bagpipes and drums.



Heartwarming gesture leaves grandmother lost for words

LOCKDOWN loneliness hit the elderly population first, as nursing homes and families sought to protect vulnerable residents from unnecessary health risks. In a desperate attempt to show their love for Lorelle Keller, Stanthorpe children Adam and Joel created life-sized replicas of themselves on sheets, sending them across the state to "hug" their grandmother. "I haven't stopped smiling since," Mrs Keller said.



SURPRISE! Driveway celebration for living legend

IT was a birthday celebration with a difference, when hundreds of cars drove by to surprise and honour Clifton's living legend Joffre Bell. At 100-years-old, Mr Bell holds the title of the town's oldest living resident and boasts a successful military career, having served in WWII. When asked the secret to his long-lasting health, he summed it up in one word: Luck!



Care army strikes at the heart of the Southern Downs

THE pressures of the global pandemic forged strong new bonds in the Southern Downs community, turning strangers into friends in the fight against coronavirus. This story followed the residents of Hope Street, Warwick, as they banded together in a whole new way, sending letters, making signs, and grocery shopping for each other.



A small town's fierce fight to protect its most vulnerable

"YOU want to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. We must each take responsibility for our area."

Killarney, a town of less than 1000 people, took the message of Lyndall McCormack to heart. The businesses that remained open, such as the Killarney Co-operative, went above and beyond government-mandated restrictions to impose new methods of operation, ensuring their beloved elderly population stayed safe against the threat of coronavirus.



Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

AFTER more than 20 days in total isolation, bin night had become an occasion worthy of dressing up for resident Michelle Wright. The wife of Warwick's only confirmed COVID-19 case shocked and amused her neighbours as she ventured out in her sparkly black 80s gown. "My (family) thought I was a bit mental but it gave me a laugh!" she said.



THE NEW HEROES: School's tribute to frontline inspirations

SOUTHERN Downs superheroes don't wear capes - they wear scrubs! The staff at Wheatvale State School paid tribute to essential workers by dressing up for online classes. Principal Charlie Moncada said the school believed "anyone who goes to work at the moment is going above and beyond" and hoped the quirky idea would engage more students in online learning, bringing smiles to childrens' faces during strange time.



POWER OF LOVE: Couple celebrate 70th anniversary

Ken and Marje Burley, aged 91 and 87 respectively, originally planned to have more than 70 family members come and spend the weekend camped out under the stars on their 100-acre Warwick property, enjoying time together and celebrating the milestone. While the coronavirus pandemic quickly put a stop to that idea, their family was still determined to make the day special. Mr Burley said he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a convoy of his family's cars driving into their property, waving balloons and signs wishing him and his wife a happy anniversary.